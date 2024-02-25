Insider Selling: Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Insider Sells 463 Shares of Stock

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) insider Adeola Olaniyan sold 463 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $11,843.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,317.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Carriage Services Stock Performance

Shares of CSV opened at $26.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.76. Carriage Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.06 and a twelve month high of $35.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.69. The firm has a market cap of $395.47 million, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.85.

Carriage Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is currently 20.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Carriage Services by 2,866.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 236,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,391,000 after buying an additional 228,855 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Carriage Services by 18.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,291,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,431,000 after buying an additional 200,006 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Carriage Services by 61.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 307,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,207,000 after buying an additional 117,436 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,763,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 6.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 946,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,500,000 after purchasing an additional 60,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

