Insider Buying: B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM) Insider Buys 4,141 Shares of Stock

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Topping purchased 4,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 485 ($6.11) per share, for a total transaction of £20,083.85 ($25,288.15).
Daniel Topping also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 3rd, Daniel Topping bought 787 shares of B.P. Marsh & Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 457 ($5.75) per share, for a total transaction of £3,596.59 ($4,528.57).
- On Thursday, December 7th, Daniel Topping bought 1,758 shares of B.P. Marsh & Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 426 ($5.36) per share, for a total transaction of £7,489.08 ($9,429.72).
B.P. Marsh & Partners Price Performance
Shares of BPM opened at GBX 488 ($6.14) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £181.58 million, a P/E ratio of 717.65 and a beta of 0.71. B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 292.50 ($3.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 494 ($6.22). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 447 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 403.49. The company has a quick ratio of 21.03, a current ratio of 44.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
B.P. Marsh & Partners Cuts Dividend
B.P. Marsh & Partners Company Profile
B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC engages in the provision of consulting services, making and trading in investments, and financial services businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company primarily invests in financial services intermediary businesses, including insurance intermediaries, financial advisors, wealth and fund managers, and specialist advisory and consultancy firms.
