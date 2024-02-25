Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) PT Lowered to C$13.00 at Raymond James

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

INE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$15.75 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Innergex Renewable Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$13.36.

Shares of INE stock opened at C$7.67 on Thursday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of C$7.05 and a 1 year high of C$15.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.74 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 521.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of C$1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.12, a PEG ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -423.53%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

