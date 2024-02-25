Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) to Issue Dividend of $0.25

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, January 27th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.2547 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, March 6th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This is an increase from Infineon Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Infineon Technologies Stock Performance

OTCMKTS IFNNY opened at $35.70 on Friday. Infineon Technologies has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $44.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.98 and a 200-day moving average of $35.93. The company has a market capitalization of $46.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 18.66%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Infineon Technologies will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and semiconductor-based solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and memory ICs; transceivers; diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.