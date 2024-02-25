Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Independent Bank Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Independent Bank Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Independent Bank Group from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ IBTX opened at $44.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.92. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 42.54 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Independent Bank Group has a 1-year low of $28.81 and a 1-year high of $61.14.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $116.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.83 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company’s revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.16%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the third quarter valued at $869,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 257.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 41,969 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 137.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 13,443 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

