Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPPP) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPPP – Get Free Report) dropped 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.51 and last traded at $21.87. Approximately 1,088 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 1,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.99.

Imperial Petroleum Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.39 and a 200 day moving average of $20.27.

Imperial Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.5469 per share. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th.

Imperial Petroleum Company Profile

Imperial Petroleum Inc provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals, crude oils, iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks, such as bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers.

