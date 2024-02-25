IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Sold by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lessened its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in IDEX were worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 120.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 94.7% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 43.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 120.7% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IEX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on IDEX from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.56.

IDEX Stock Performance

Shares of IEX stock opened at $237.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.96. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $183.76 and a 12-month high of $237.14.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 18.21%. The company had revenue of $788.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

About IDEX

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.