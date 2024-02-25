Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $21.93

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.93 and traded as high as $25.68. Hurco Companies shares last traded at $25.68, with a volume of 15,827 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Hurco Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

Hurco Companies Stock Up 2.2 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.93. The company has a market capitalization of $169.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91 and a beta of 0.44.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $66.11 million for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 1.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Hurco Companies by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 307,622 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,789,000 after purchasing an additional 62,353 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Hurco Companies by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 193,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 30,427 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hurco Companies by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 74,340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 15,902 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hurco Companies by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Hurco Companies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 71.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hurco Companies Company Profile

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. Its principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical and horizontal machining centers, turning centers, and toolroom machines.

