Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.13

Hummingbird Resources PLC (LON:HUM – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.13 ($0.13) and traded as low as GBX 8.20 ($0.10). Hummingbird Resources shares last traded at GBX 8.95 ($0.11), with a volume of 1,326,491 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 22 ($0.28) price target on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.
Hummingbird Resources Stock Up 7.2 %
About Hummingbird Resources
Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hummingbird Resources
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/19 – 2/23
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
Receive News & Ratings for Hummingbird Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hummingbird Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.