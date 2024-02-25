Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.13

Hummingbird Resources PLC (LON:HUM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.13 ($0.13) and traded as low as GBX 8.20 ($0.10). Hummingbird Resources shares last traded at GBX 8.95 ($0.11), with a volume of 1,326,491 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 22 ($0.28) price target on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Get Hummingbird Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on HUM

Hummingbird Resources Trading Up 7.2 %

Hummingbird Resources Company Profile

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 9.37 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 10.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.56, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of £71.54 million, a P/E ratio of -223.75 and a beta of 0.65.

(Get Free Report)

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hummingbird Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hummingbird Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.