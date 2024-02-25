Horizen (ZEN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $5.74 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 25th. One Horizen coin can now be bought for approximately $10.44 or 0.00020169 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Horizen has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. Horizen has a market cap of $153.48 million and approximately $5.74 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00053897 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.58 or 0.00047510 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,707,538 coins. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

