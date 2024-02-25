HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Rating Increased to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $32.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on HomeTrust Bancshares from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HomeTrust Bancshares has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.00.

HomeTrust Bancshares stock opened at $26.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.74 and a 200 day moving average of $23.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.78. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $30.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $50.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.66 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 11.41%.

HomeTrust Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 14.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,732,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,185,000 after buying an additional 41,325 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 862,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,210,000 after purchasing an additional 32,290 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 608,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 441,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,570,000 after acquiring an additional 9,175 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 385,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,058,000 after acquiring an additional 10,174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.73% of the company’s stock.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations.

See Also

