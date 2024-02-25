Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.13.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Hillman Solutions from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut Hillman Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Hillman Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions during the second quarter worth $30,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions during the third quarter worth $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Hillman Solutions by 590.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Hillman Solutions by 50.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions during the second quarter worth $58,000. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HLMN opened at $9.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.34. Hillman Solutions has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $10.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.00 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Hillman Solutions had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $347.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hillman Solutions will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

