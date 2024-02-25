Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,779.43

Hill & Smith PLC (LON:HILS – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,779.43 ($22.41) and traded as high as GBX 1,824 ($22.97). Hill & Smith shares last traded at GBX 1,824 ($22.97), with a volume of 31,704 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,910 ($24.05) price target on shares of Hill & Smith in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Hill & Smith from GBX 2,000 ($25.18) to GBX 2,100 ($26.44) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,802.50 ($22.70).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,854.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,780.92. The stock has a market cap of £1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 2,280.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.91, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Hill & Smith PLC manufactures and supplies infrastructure products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Roads & Security; Utilities; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Roads & Security segment supplies products and services to support road and highway infrastructure, including temporary and permanent road safety barriers; renewable energy lighting and power solutions; intelligent traffic solutions; street lighting columns; and bridge parapets, as well as offres security products that includes hostile vehicle mitigation solutions, high security fencing, and automated gate solutions.

