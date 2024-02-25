HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Receives $63.70 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.50.

DINO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

HF Sinclair Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DINO opened at $57.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.28. HF Sinclair has a 12-month low of $37.12 and a 12-month high of $62.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This is an increase from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is 24.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HF Sinclair

In other HF Sinclair news, Director James H. Lee sold 2,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $138,228.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,919 shares in the company, valued at $3,447,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other HF Sinclair news, Director James H. Lee sold 2,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $138,228.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,919 shares in the company, valued at $3,447,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $402,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,703,866.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,108 shares of company stock worth $1,542,481 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DINO. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at approximately $566,029,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at approximately $539,533,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at approximately $308,240,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,959,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,253,000. Institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

