Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) PT Raised to $81.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $78.00 to $81.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Vertical Research raised Hexcel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Hexcel from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Hexcel from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Hexcel in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised Hexcel from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hexcel presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.46.

Hexcel Price Performance

Hexcel stock opened at $73.73 on Wednesday. Hexcel has a 12 month low of $58.81 and a 12 month high of $79.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 59.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.22.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $457.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Hexcel’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hexcel will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.39%.

Insider Activity at Hexcel

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total transaction of $322,335.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,074.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $62,294.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,375 shares in the company, valued at $243,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total value of $322,335.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,608,074.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hexcel

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 838.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,810,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $400,780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084,592 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 4th quarter worth about $56,738,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 143.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,466,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $108,146,000 after purchasing an additional 864,405 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,503,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $110,850,000 after purchasing an additional 724,280 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,420,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $500,755,000 after purchasing an additional 475,375 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

