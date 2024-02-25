Hermez Network (HEZ) Trading 1.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. Over the last week, Hermez Network has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. Hermez Network has a market cap of $145.32 million and approximately $13,909.53 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for approximately $3.98 or 0.00007724 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004087 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00015638 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001498 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00014978 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51,689.67 or 0.99959842 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $111.16 or 0.00214973 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00009523 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000062 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.97745832 USD and is up 1.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $14,457.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.