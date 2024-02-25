Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $86.26

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $86.26 and traded as low as $85.65. Heartland BancCorp shares last traded at $85.65, with a volume of 1,310 shares trading hands.

Heartland BancCorp Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $173.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.26.

Get Heartland BancCorp alerts:

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $28.41 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Heartland BancCorp will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heartland BancCorp Dividend Announcement

Heartland BancCorp Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a $0.759 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Heartland BancCorp’s payout ratio is presently 31.60%.

(Get Free Report)

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers personal and business checking and savings accounts. The company also provides various lending solutions comprising home mortgage loans; personal loans, such as home equity and personal unsecured loans, as well as automobile, boat, motorcycle, power sport vehicle, recreational vehicle, and trailer loans; commercial and residential real estate loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, and working capital lines of credit and equipment financing; participation loans; financial solutions for various markets; and agribusiness lending solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland BancCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland BancCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.