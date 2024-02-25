Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $86.26

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $86.26 and traded as low as $85.65. Heartland BancCorp shares last traded at $85.65, with a volume of 1,310 shares.

Heartland BancCorp Trading Down 2.0 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.26. The firm has a market cap of $173.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.44.

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $28.41 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Heartland BancCorp will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heartland BancCorp Announces Dividend

Heartland BancCorp Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.759 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Heartland BancCorp’s payout ratio is currently 31.60%.

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers personal and business checking and savings accounts. The company also provides various lending solutions comprising home mortgage loans; personal loans, such as home equity and personal unsecured loans, as well as automobile, boat, motorcycle, power sport vehicle, recreational vehicle, and trailer loans; commercial and residential real estate loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, and working capital lines of credit and equipment financing; participation loans; financial solutions for various markets; and agribusiness lending solutions.

