Head-To-Head Survey: M3 (OTCMKTS:MTHRF) vs. Certara (NASDAQ:CERT)

M3 (OTCMKTS:MTHRF – Get Free Report) and Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for M3 and Certara, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score M3 0 0 0 0 N/A Certara 0 6 3 0 2.33

Certara has a consensus price target of $19.71, suggesting a potential upside of 16.38%. Given Certara’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Certara is more favorable than M3.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

19.6% of M3 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.3% of Certara shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Certara shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares M3 and Certara’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio M3 N/A N/A N/A $28.25 0.62 Certara $335.64 million 8.07 $14.73 million ($0.21) -80.66

Certara has higher revenue and earnings than M3. Certara is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than M3, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares M3 and Certara’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets M3 N/A N/A N/A Certara -9.56% 5.38% 3.72%

Summary

Certara beats M3 on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About M3

M3, Inc. provides medical-related services primarily to physicians and other healthcare professionals through Internet. The company operates through five reporting segments: Medical Platform, Evidence Solutions, Career Solutions, Site Solutions, and Overseas. It operates m3.com, a members-only web site for providing information to the healthcare professionals; MR-kun, where member doctors can independently and continuously receive information on the m3com platform; QOL-kun that provides life support information other than medical information to members; AskDoctors, where registered doctors answer questions about health and illness from the general public; MDLinx for medical professionals in the United States; and Doctors.net.uk, a website that provides developing services for pharmaceutical companies, as well as provides drug information database in France, Germany, and Spain. The company also provides career services for doctors and pharmacists, recruitment, and posting job advertisements through m3.com CAREER. In addition, it engages in the sales activities and marketing operations for pharmaceuticals and medical devices; development, sale, and support business of electronic medical records and medical equipment for medical institutions; survey service for medical professionals; sale and marketing support businesses for pharmaceutical companies, etc. through the Internet; provision of management support and consulting services to medical institutions, and home-visit nursing services; and provision of human resources services for healthcare professionals, as well as operates clinical trial facilities. The company was formerly known as So-netM3, Inc. and changed its name to M3, Inc. in January 2010. M3, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Certara

Certara, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development. The company also provides related technology-enabled services to guide its customers' new drugs through the regulatory submission process and into the market. Its technology-enabled services include mechanistic biosimulation, empirical biosimulation, drug development and regulatory strategy, clinical pharmacology, model-based meta-analysis, regulatory writing and medical communications, regulatory operations, and market access. Further, company offers software, comprising mechanistic biosimulation platform, empirical PK/PD biosimulation platform, data standardization and compliance software, scientific informatics platform, clinical outcomes databases for biosimulation, authoring and management of regulatory submissions platform, and market access communication platform. The company serves biopharmaceutical companies, and academic and government institutions. It has operations in the United States, Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, the Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. Certara Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

