Head-To-Head Survey: Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH) and STERIS (NYSE:STE)

Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH) and STERIS (NYSE:STE) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Envoy Medical and STERIS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Envoy Medical N/A -45.17% 4.42% STERIS 10.48% 13.67% 7.68%

Risk & Volatility

Envoy Medical has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, STERIS has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

27.3% of Envoy Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.9% of STERIS shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Envoy Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of STERIS shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Envoy Medical and STERIS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Envoy Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00 STERIS 0 2 3 0 2.60

Envoy Medical currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 138.10%. STERIS has a consensus target price of $239.60, indicating a potential upside of 1.59%. Given Envoy Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Envoy Medical is more favorable than STERIS.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Envoy Medical and STERIS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Envoy Medical N/A N/A $19.23 million N/A N/A STERIS $5.41 billion 4.31 $107.03 million $5.71 41.30

STERIS has higher revenue and earnings than Envoy Medical.

Summary

STERIS beats Envoy Medical on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Envoy Medical

Envoy Medical, Inc., a hearing health company, provides medical technologies for the hearing loss spectrum. Its products include hearing aids; Esteem middle ear implants; bone conduction devices, such as auditory osseointegrated implants; and Acclaim cochlear implants. The company was formerly known as Envoy Medical Corporation and changed its name to Envoy Medical, Inc. in September 2023. Envoy Medical, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in White Bear Lake, Minnesota.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services. It also provides capital equipment installation, maintenance, upgradation, repair, and troubleshooting services; preventive maintenance programs and repair services; instrument and endoscope repair and maintenance services; and custom process improvement consulting and outsourced instrument sterile processing services. The Applied Sterilization Technologies segment provides contract sterilization and testing services for medical device and pharmaceutical manufacturers through a network of approximately 50 contract sterilization and laboratory facilities. The Life Sciences segment designs, manufactures and sells consumable products, such as formulated cleaning chemistries, barrier, sterility assurance products, steam and vaporized hydrogen peroxide sterilizers, and washer disinfectors. This segment also offers equipment installation, maintenance, upgradation, repair, and troubleshooting services; and preventive maintenance programs and repair services. The Dental segment provides hand and electric-powered dental instruments, infection control products, conscious sedation, personal protective equipment, and water quality products for dental suite. The company serves its products and services to hospitals, other healthcare providers, and pharmaceutical manufacturers. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

