Head-To-Head Contrast: ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) & Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY)

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Free Report) and ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) are both large-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Dividends

Galp Energia, SGPS pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. ARC Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. ARC Resources pays out 25.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Galp Energia, SGPS and ARC Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galp Energia, SGPS $29.70 billion 0.38 $1.55 billion N/A N/A ARC Resources $4.19 billion 2.39 $1.18 billion $1.94 8.63

Analyst Recommendations

Galp Energia, SGPS has higher revenue and earnings than ARC Resources.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Galp Energia, SGPS and ARC Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Galp Energia, SGPS 0 4 0 0 2.00 ARC Resources 0 0 2 0 3.00

ARC Resources has a consensus target price of $19.94, indicating a potential upside of 19.03%. Given ARC Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ARC Resources is more favorable than Galp Energia, SGPS.

Risk & Volatility

Galp Energia, SGPS has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ARC Resources has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Galp Energia, SGPS and ARC Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galp Energia, SGPS 5.99% 27.49% 9.25% ARC Resources 28.19% 22.43% 13.62%

Summary

ARC Resources beats Galp Energia, SGPS on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Galp Energia, SGPS



Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola. The Industrial & Midstream segment owns refineries in Portugal, as well as is involved in activities related to energy management of oil products, gas, and electricity. This segment also provides storage and transportation infrastructure for oil and gas products, as well as engages in the sale of electricity to the grid in Portugal and Spain. The Commercial segment is involved in the areas of retail to final business-to-business and business to consumer customers of oil, gas, and electricity. The Renewables and New Business segment is involved in the development of solar and wind power generation projects in Portugal and Spain. In addition, it produces biodiesel, biofuel, and green hydrogen; and operates service stations. Further, the company engages in the reinsurance business. The company was formerly known as Galp Petróleos e Gás de Portugal, SGPS, S.A. and changed its name to Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. in September 2000. Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal.

About ARC Resources



ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

