H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

H&E Equipment Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HEES opened at $54.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.23. H&E Equipment Services has a 12 month low of $32.33 and a 12 month high of $57.09.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.25. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The company had revenue of $385.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. H&E Equipment Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&E Equipment Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is currently 23.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H&E Equipment Services

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 396.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

Featured Articles

