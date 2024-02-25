HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the stock.

ProPhase Labs Stock Performance

Shares of ProPhase Labs stock opened at $4.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ProPhase Labs has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $9.94. The stock has a market cap of $89.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02 and a beta of -0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.89 and its 200 day moving average is $4.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProPhase Labs

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ProPhase Labs by 61.7% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of ProPhase Labs by 2,166.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs during the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

About ProPhase Labs

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel drugs, dietary supplements, and compounds in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. It provides a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster.

