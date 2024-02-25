Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $25.80

Hammerson Plc (LON:HMSO – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 25.80 ($0.32) and traded as high as GBX 26.24 ($0.33). Hammerson shares last traded at GBX 25.70 ($0.32), with a volume of 3,243,084 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on Hammerson from GBX 30 ($0.38) to GBX 32 ($0.40) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Get Hammerson alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HMSO

Hammerson Stock Performance

About Hammerson

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.46, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of £1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -642.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 27 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 25.79.

(Get Free Report)

Hammerson is a cities business. An owner, operator and developer of prime urban real estate, with a portfolio value of £4.7billion (as at 30 June 2023), in some of the fastest growing cities in the UK, Ireland and France. Our portfolio and adjacent lands leverage our experience and capabilities to create and manage exceptional city centre destinations with the opportunity to drive value and reshape entire neighbourhoods.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.