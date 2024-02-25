Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on HALO. TheStreet cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

HALO opened at $40.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.89. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $29.85 and a 1 year high of $51.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.98.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $396,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 151,911 shares in the company, valued at $6,020,232.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 37,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 44,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,259,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $490,072,000 after acquiring an additional 152,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

