Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,524 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 5,814 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Halliburton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 1,134.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 1,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Atb Cap Markets lowered Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.63.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of HAL opened at $35.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $27.84 and a 12 month high of $43.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.84%.

About Halliburton

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.