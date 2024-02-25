Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Now Covered by BTIG Research

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on GHLD. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Guild from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Guild from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

Get Guild alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GHLD

Guild Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NYSE GHLD opened at $13.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.21 and a 200 day moving average of $12.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $849.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.03. Guild has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $15.06.

In other Guild news, Director Edward Bryant, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $30,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,889 shares in the company, valued at $320,246.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Guild during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guild in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Guild by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Guild during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Guild during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 7.85% of the company’s stock.

Guild Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Guild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.