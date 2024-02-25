Guggenheim Boosts Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target to $390.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) had its price target raised by Guggenheim from $370.00 to $390.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered Home Depot from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $360.46.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $371.96 on Wednesday. Home Depot has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $374.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $354.73 and a 200 day moving average of $326.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The company has a market capitalization of $370.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 15.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HD. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

