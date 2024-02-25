GSB Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VDC. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 58.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $472,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC opened at $198.25 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $172.75 and a 1 year high of $201.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $192.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.