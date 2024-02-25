Grupo Nutresa S. A. Declares Dividend of $0.01 (OTCMKTS:GCHOY)

Grupo Nutresa S. A. (OTCMKTS:GCHOY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.0123 per share on Monday, March 25th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.
Grupo Nutresa S. A. Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GCHOY opened at C$10.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.91. Grupo Nutresa S. A. has a twelve month low of C$9.10 and a twelve month high of C$16.00.
About Grupo Nutresa S. A.
