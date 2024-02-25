Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of GGAL stock opened at $21.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.98. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $22.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Financiero Galicia

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GGAL. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 865.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 391.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,468 shares during the period.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

