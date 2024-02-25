Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.25.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GO shares. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GO

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Grocery Outlet

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $57,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,384. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 15,389 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 134,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter worth $1,166,000.

Grocery Outlet Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of GO opened at $25.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.25. Grocery Outlet has a 1-year low of $23.41 and a 1-year high of $36.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.07.

About Grocery Outlet

(Get Free Report

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.