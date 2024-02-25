Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered shares of Great Ajax from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

Institutional Trading of Great Ajax

Shares of AJX opened at $5.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.21 and its 200 day moving average is $5.54. Great Ajax has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 2.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 6.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 5,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 6.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 194.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the period. 58.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.

