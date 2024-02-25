Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gray Television had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $864.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Gray Television updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

Gray Television Trading Down 22.8 %

Gray Television stock opened at $6.14 on Friday. Gray Television has a 12 month low of $5.97 and a 12 month high of $13.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.81 and its 200-day moving average is $7.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 219.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 460.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 4,463 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 35.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on GTN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Gray Television from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Gray Television to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Gray Television from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Antenna TV, Telemundo, and Cozi; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

