Golden Minerals (TSE:AUMN) Trading 1.5% Higher

Shares of Golden Minerals (TSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) traded up 1.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.68 and last traded at C$0.68. 1,791 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 10,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.67.

Golden Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$9.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Golden Minerals Company Profile

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

