GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) Stake Lifted by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) by 40.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,124 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFS. FMR LLC lifted its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,205,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,606,000 after buying an additional 5,544,907 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,293,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1,042.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,316,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,164,000 after buying an additional 1,201,093 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,060,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,733,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,947,000 after buying an additional 514,938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

Get GLOBALFOUNDRIES alerts:

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GFS opened at $53.15 on Friday. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.12 and a 1 year high of $72.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 10.16%. GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

GFS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.92.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GLOBALFOUNDRIES

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Profile

(Free Report)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.