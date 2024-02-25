George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$195.33.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$215.00 to C$216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of George Weston from C$184.00 to C$179.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of George Weston to C$205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of George Weston from C$215.00 to C$213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of George Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$177.00 to C$187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Insider Activity at George Weston

George Weston Stock Performance

In other news, Director William Downe purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$159.28 per share, with a total value of C$1,274,240.00. Insiders have bought 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,284,263 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 58.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of George Weston stock opened at C$180.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$24.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$168.79 and a 200-day moving average of C$159.74. George Weston has a 1-year low of C$144.41 and a 1-year high of C$183.92.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

