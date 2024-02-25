Gateway Protocol (GWP) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.89 Million

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. Gateway Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.89 million and $0.02 worth of Gateway Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gateway Protocol has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Gateway Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0700 or 0.00000137 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gateway Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Gateway Protocol

Gateway Protocol’s genesis date was February 23rd, 2022. Gateway Protocol’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,063,134 tokens. The official message board for Gateway Protocol is medium.com/@gw.protocol. Gateway Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gwprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gateway Protocol’s official website is www.gwprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Gateway Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Gateway Protocol (GWP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gateway Protocol has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gateway Protocol is 0.06999346 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gwprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gateway Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gateway Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gateway Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gateway Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gateway Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.