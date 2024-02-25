GateToken (GT) Hits Market Cap of $474.19 Million

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. One GateToken token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.91 or 0.00009498 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GateToken has a total market cap of $474.19 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GateToken has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004074 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00015685 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001467 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00014892 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,721.91 or 0.99963075 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $108.51 or 0.00209717 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000056 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000460 BTC.

GateToken Token Profile

GateToken is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,488,934 tokens. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain.

Buying and Selling GateToken

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 96,488,934.14133754 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 4.83192441 USD and is up 2.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $1,744,952.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GateToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GateToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

