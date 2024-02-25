FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) Issued By Noble Financial

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Noble Financial boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Seanergy Maritime in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 21st. Noble Financial analyst M. Heim now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.51). The consensus estimate for Seanergy Maritime’s current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Seanergy Maritime’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHIP opened at $8.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.38. Seanergy Maritime has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.99 million, a P/E ratio of -17.87 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Seanergy Maritime in the first quarter valued at $25,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seanergy Maritime in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Seanergy Maritime in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Seanergy Maritime in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Seanergy Maritime by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 141,848 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 20,550 shares during the period. 7.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 17 vessels with an aggregate cargo carrying capacity of approximately 3,054,820 dwt. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp. and changed its name to Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.

