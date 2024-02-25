Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
Shares of FRD stock opened at $17.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.57 million, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.34. Friedman Industries has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $18.31.
Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $115.97 million during the quarter. Friedman Industries had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.68%.
Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.
