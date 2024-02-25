Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Shares of FRD stock opened at $17.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.57 million, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.34. Friedman Industries has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $18.31.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $115.97 million during the quarter. Friedman Industries had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.68%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 552,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Friedman Industries by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Friedman Industries by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Friedman Industries by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 302,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,050,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Friedman Industries by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

