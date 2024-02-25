Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.30-2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.53-1.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.74 billion. Fox Factory also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.300-2.600 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FOXF shares. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. B. Riley restated a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price target (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Fox Factory from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $69.00 to $56.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fox Factory has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.33.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on FOXF

Fox Factory Stock Down 26.8 %

Shares of Fox Factory stock opened at $47.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.85. Fox Factory has a 52-week low of $44.10 and a 52-week high of $125.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.05.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $332.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.07 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fox Factory will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fox Factory

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOXF. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period.

About Fox Factory

(Get Free Report)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.