Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.30-2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.53-1.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.74 billion. Fox Factory also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.300-2.600 EPS.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently weighed in on FOXF shares. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. B. Riley restated a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price target (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Fox Factory from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $69.00 to $56.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fox Factory has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.33.
Fox Factory Stock Down 26.8 %
Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $332.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.07 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fox Factory will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fox Factory
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOXF. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period.
About Fox Factory
Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Fox Factory
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/19 – 2/23
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.