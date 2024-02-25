Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Forum Energy Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:FET opened at $19.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.78 and a 200-day moving average of $22.33. Forum Energy Technologies has a 52 week low of $17.65 and a 52 week high of $31.03. The company has a market capitalization of $197.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 2.65.

Get Forum Energy Technologies alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forum Energy Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 3,606.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the second quarter valued at $84,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the third quarter valued at $114,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. 63.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Forum Energy Technologies

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products serving the oil, natural gas, industrial, and renewable energy industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction markets, including applications in oil and natural gas, renewable energy, defense, and communications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Forum Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.