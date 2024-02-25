Fortescue Ltd (OTCMKTS:FSUMF) Announces Dividend of $1.08

Fortescue Ltd (OTCMKTS:FSUMF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Sunday, February 25th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 1.08 per share on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.
Fortescue Stock Performance
OTCMKTS FSUMF opened at $18.50 on Friday. Fortescue has a 12 month low of $11.97 and a 12 month high of $19.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.91.
About Fortescue
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Fortescue
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/19 – 2/23
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
Receive News & Ratings for Fortescue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortescue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.