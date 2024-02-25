Fortescue Ltd (OTCMKTS:FSUMF) Announces Dividend of $1.08

Fortescue Ltd (OTCMKTS:FSUMF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Sunday, February 25th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 1.08 per share on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.

Fortescue Stock Performance

OTCMKTS FSUMF opened at $18.50 on Friday. Fortescue has a 12 month low of $11.97 and a 12 month high of $19.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.91.

About Fortescue

Fortescue Ltd engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It explores for copper, gold, and lithium deposits; and rare earth elements. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail, Kings Valley, and Queens Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

