Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) PT Lowered to $90.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FIVN. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Five9 from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Five9 from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Five9 from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $88.36.

Five9 Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Five9

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $64.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -56.64 and a beta of 0.90. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $51.01 and a fifty-two week high of $92.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.09 and a 200-day moving average of $71.08.

In other news, COO Andy Dignan sold 4,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $380,962.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,289,956.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five9

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 38.7% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,695 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Five9 by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 819,615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,701,000 after acquiring an additional 81,744 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Five9 by 242.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 264,376 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,999,000 after acquiring an additional 187,268 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Five9 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 162.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 533,914 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,331,000 after buying an additional 330,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

