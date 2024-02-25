Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Sells 20,886 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 18.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,886 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.8% of Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $14,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 118,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,498,000 after buying an additional 12,586 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 14,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 113,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,617,000 after purchasing an additional 28,921 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 13,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Asset Management & Trust increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Select Asset Management & Trust now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares in the company, valued at $22,099,078.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $167.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ stock opened at $161.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $144.95 and a 1 year high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.02 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.27% and a net margin of 37.79%. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 34.47%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.