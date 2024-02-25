First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) PT Lowered to C$14.00 at CIBC

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Free Report) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from an outperform spec market weight rating to a sec perform spec market wgt rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Eight Capital cut their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$20.00 to C$14.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$19.61.

Shares of TSE:FM opened at C$12.42 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$20.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68, a PEG ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.95. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of C$9.31 and a one year high of C$39.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.49, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

In related news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 45,000 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.04, for a total transaction of C$496,750.50. 19.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

