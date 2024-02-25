Financial Contrast: Photon Control (OTCMKTS:POCEF) vs. MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Photon Control (OTCMKTS:POCEF – Get Free Report) and MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.3% of MKS Instruments shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of MKS Instruments shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Photon Control and MKS Instruments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Photon Control N/A N/A N/A MKS Instruments -50.80% 9.95% 3.04%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Photon Control 0 0 0 0 N/A MKS Instruments 0 1 5 0 2.83

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Photon Control and MKS Instruments, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

MKS Instruments has a consensus target price of $118.83, indicating a potential downside of 1.00%. Given MKS Instruments’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MKS Instruments is more favorable than Photon Control.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Photon Control and MKS Instruments’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Photon Control N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A MKS Instruments $3.62 billion 2.22 -$1.84 billion ($27.55) -4.36

Photon Control has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MKS Instruments.

Summary

MKS Instruments beats Photon Control on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Photon Control

Photon Control Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of optical sensors and systems to measure temperature and position. The company offers temperature probes, such as photon fiber optic temperature sensor probes, single channel converters, and multichannel temperature converters; GaAs fiber optic temperature sensors; and multipoint temperature sensors. It also provides fiber optic absolute encoders; and fiber optic incremental encoders, as well as fiber optic signaling devices. In addition, the company offers custom design, installation, training, and support services. It serves semiconductor, flat panel display, medical, energy, and research and development industries. The company was formerly known as Coldswitch Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Photon Control Inc. in 2002. Photon Control Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc. provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division. The Vacuum Solution Division segment provides foundational technology solutions, including pressure measurement and control, flow measurement and control, gas and vapor delivery, gas composition analysis, electronic control technology, reactive gas generation and delivery, power generation and delivery, and vacuum technology. The Photonics Solutions Division segment offers range of solutions, which include lasers, beam measurement and profiling, precision motion control, vibration isolation systems, photonics instruments, temperature sensing, opto-mechanical components, optical elements, systems for flexible PCB laser processing, high-speed multilayer ceramic capacitor testing, and laser-based systems, as well as high density interconnect PCB and package manufacturing. The Material Solutions Division segment develops, process, and manufactures technologies comprising advanced surface modification, electroless and electrolytic plating, and surface finishing for chemistry, equipment, software, and services markets, as well as high-technology applications. In addition, the company sells its products and services through direct sales, network of independent distributors, and sales representatives, as well as websites, including product catalogs. MKS Instruments, Inc. was incorporated in 1961 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

