Filecoin (FIL) Price Reaches $8.34 on Exchanges

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. One Filecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $8.34 or 0.00016156 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Filecoin has traded 35.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Filecoin has a market cap of $4.29 billion and approximately $428.35 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Filecoin

Filecoin’s genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 1,960,870,677 coins and its circulating supply is 514,325,713 coins. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io. The official message board for Filecoin is filecoin.io/blog. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Filecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “FileCoin (FIL) is a decentralized storage network that allows users to store and retrieve data from storage providers around the world, incentivized by the native FIL cryptocurrency. The protocol is designed to make file storage and retrieval more secure, reliable, and cost-effective than traditional centralized storage systems, using Proof of Replication (PoRep) and Proof of Spacetime (PoSt) cryptographic proofs. Filecoin was created by Protocol Labs, founded in 2014, who are also the creators of IPFS and libp2p. Filecoin provides a secure, decentralized, and cost-effective alternative to traditional centralized storage systems.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Filecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Filecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

